Mehrauli Horror: Accused Aftab Ameen taken to the forest to recover victim Shraddha's remains

For a second time, a Delhi Police team on Tuesday took accused Aftab Ameen Poonawalla to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains of Shraddha Walker, his live-in partner who he murdered and chopped the body into 35 pieces.

Police sources said that they have found some bones in the forest area which are being sent for examination.

He was first taken to the area on Monday.

The police said that after chopping the body of his 27-year-old girlfriend into pieces on May 18, the accused bought a brand new refrigerator with a large storage capacity the next day and stored the remains in it.

To counter the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home.