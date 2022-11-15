Mehrauli Horror: BJP alleges 'Love Jihad' angle in the case





According to Palghar and Delhi Police, he strangled and killed her, chopped her body into 35 pieces, then stuffed them into plastic bags in a freezer and quietly disposed of them over a period of 18 days.



The entire probe started only after the victim's childhood friend, Laxman Nadar, alerted her family in September that she had suddenly gone incommunicado for over two-three months, and her alarmed father Vikas Walkar complained to the Palghar Police.



The police teams of the two states are probing the diabolic killing and have seized the electronic gadgets of Poonawala like mobiles and laptops to get to the root of the sensational crime.



The Delhi Police have taken Poonawala to the spots where he claimed to have dumped Shraddha's body parts and are trying to recover the weapon, purportedly a knife, that was used to kill her.



Meanwhile, a distraught Vikas Walkar has demanded the hangman's noose for Poonawala who has confessed to the crime of killing his daughter, as the incident numbed the people of Vasai industrial town in Palghar, an hour's drive north of Mumbai. (SJ/IANS)