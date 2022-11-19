Mehrauli Horror: Shraddha was physically assaulted multiple times by Aftab Ameen

With the investigation picking up pace, Delhi Police have come across the chats between Shraddha Walkar and her friends, which reveal a pattern of abuse by Aftab Ameen Poonawalla that ended up in her murder on May 18.

Shraddha, who was beaten up and strangled to death and then chopped into 35 pieces by Aftab, had conversations with her friends and a co-worker either on WhatsApp or Instagram. She had told them that she has been physically assaulted by Aftab since the beginning of their relationship.

"I won't be able to make it today from all the beating yesterday... I guess my bp (blood pressure) is low and the body hurts," she had this conversation with the co-worker two years ago when she along with Aftab lived together in their hometown Vasai near Mumbai.

"I don't have the energy to get off the bed," she had told her colleague while attaching her photo with injury marks on her face, she told her colleague.

"Sincere apologies for the trouble I have caused you and the way it impacted work," she added.

She even told her colleague that they had met Aftab's parents and she needed to make sure he moves out today.

In December last year, she was even admitted to a private hospital in Vasai.