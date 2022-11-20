'Love Jihad' case reported in Bihar's Katihar

An incident of alleged "love jihad" was reported in Bihar's Katihar district when a Muslim youth, posing as Hindu on social media, befriended and married a Hindu girl and then started applying pressure on her for conversion.

The victim, named Julie, 29, a native of Manihari block in the district filed a case against the Katihar district court seeking justice.

She met with a youth named Raj Rajput on Facebook in 2015 and they became a friend and even married in a temple.

"After the marriage, I requested him many times to take me to my in-law's house but he refused. When I applied pressure on him, he took me to his sister's house. When I reached there, I went into shock as they are Muslim. When I asked his identity, he said that his name is Taukir Ahmed, a native of Supaul district," Julie told media persons in Katihar.

"It was cheating. He had breached my trust but as I was in love with him and I also have a child, I stayed with him. Taukir, after a few years, started applying pressure on me for conversion. At present, he is in Dubai for work and continues applying pressure on me to convert to a Muslim. I complained to the local police in Maniari but they refused to register an FIR in this matter. Now, I applied with the district court for justice," Julie said. (KB/IANS)