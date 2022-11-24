Son murders his mother for not giving him money to buy mobile

A youth has allegedly killed his mother in Assam's Dibrugarh district when she refused to give him money for buying a mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Changmai village in the district. The accused has been identified as Jintu Das.

Dibrugarh district Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra told IANS that Das was demanding money from his mother Renu Das for buying a new mobile phone.

According to police, when his demand was turned down, Jintu, aged around 20 years, hit his mother with an iron rod. She got severely injured and later succumbed to the injuries.