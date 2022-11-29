Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Gang-Raped by Five Classmates

In a shocking incident, a Class 10 girl was allegedly-gang raped by five of her classmates and also blackmailed by video recording of the sexual assault under Hayathnagar police station limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad.



Though the sexual assault happened in August, it came to light now with the parents of the victim approaching police.



The accused recorded the sexual assault on their mobile phones and threatened the girl that if she revealed this it to anybody, they would upload the video on social media. Ten days later, they again sexually assaulted the girl by blackmailing her.



The accused allegedly shared the video on social media and when the parents came to know about it, they lodged a complaint with the police.



The police have booked five students, all minors, under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been sent to juvenile home. (SJ/IANS)