Gujarat: Two dubious deaths turn out to be suicide or murder

The postmortem reports of two persons, who allegedly died after drinking IMFL liquor on Monday night, revealed that they were poisoned. Police have registered an accidental death case and will investigate whether they committed suicide or was it murder.

Junagadh District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told the media on Tuesday that two persons identified as Rafiq Ghoghari and Bharat alias Johan Pithadia have died because some poisonous substance was added in their liquor bottle, it is not Methyl Alcohol.

The official said that the moment police learned about the incident, they collected the liquor bottle from the Gandhi chowk area and sent it to FSl for the report, the report has confirmed that some sort of poison was added to the alcohol. Even the doctors have found poisonous substances in the stomach of the deceased.