Goa: Russian woman raped, 2 Nepali nationals arrested

Goa police on Friday arrested two persons working as room boys in a hotel for allegedly raping a Russian woman in the coastal state.

According to the police, the accused persons are identified as Sakil Ansari alias Salman (23) and Sahimuddin Ansari (22) both natives of Nepal's Bardiya.

"Both accused persons are the room boys of the hotel in Calangute (in North Goa), who with their common intention had sexual intercourse with the victim lady without her consent, thereby committed rape," Police Inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters.

The police said that the complainant lady is a Russian national and had arrived in Goa on Thursday. She was residing in a hotel at Calangute, where she was sexually exploited by the accused room boys.

The police are further investigating the case. (KB/IANS)