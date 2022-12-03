Greater Noida: Couple kill 22-yr-old girl, plant suicide note

Taking inspiration from crime shows, a woman along with her boyfriend allegedly killed a girl and disfigured her face in a bid to hide her identity in Greater Noida.

The accused girl, Payal, also wrote a note and made a plot to fake her death so that she can avenge the deaths of her parents who had committed suicide.

The accused and her boyfriend have been arrested by the police, who have also recovered a country-made pistol and some bullets from them.

The police said that Payal had four people on her hit list, as she held them responsible for her parents taking the extreme step.

To avenge the deaths of her parents, Payal faked her death and deceived the world, killed the girl, disfigured her face, and put her clothes on her. She then eloped with her boyfriend after writing a suicide note.

Payal hatched the plot after watching the serial 'Qubool Hai' and much other crime shows on TV.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Saad Miyan, said that a girl named Hema Chaudhary (22), who worked at a mall, had gone missing on November 12 near the Gaur City Mall. When the police checked Hema's call details, her last location was shown as Payal and her boyfriend Ajay Thakur's village.