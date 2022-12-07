United States: Colorado Gay Club Shooting Suspect Charged with Hate Crimes

The shooting came more than a year after Aldrich was arrested following a standoff with SWAT teams after authorities say Aldrich threatened to stockpile guns, ammo and body armor to become the "next mass killer." But charges were dropped, the record is sealed and prosecutors say they can't legally talk about what happened.

Of the 48 hate crime charges, 27 counts involve injuries and 21 involve people fearing injury or property damage. In addition to those killed or wounded by gunfire at the club, police have said five people had non-gunshot injuries and other victims had "no visible injuries."

Club Q's co-owner said the filing of charges "cements what we already knew: this was a targeted hate crime."

"The tragedy at Club Q shows that words matter," co-owner Matthew Haynes said in a statement after Tuesday's hearing. "We continue to call out those who spread disgusting rhetoric and encourage violence against the LGBTQ community."

Aldrich had been held on hate crime charges following the attack but prosecutors had said previously they weren't sure whether those counts would stick because they needed to assess if there was adequate evidence to show it was a bias motivated crime.

District Attorney Michael Allen had noted that murder charges would carry the harshest penalty — likely life in prison — but also said it was important to show the community that bias motivated crimes are not tolerated if there was evidence to support the charge.

At a news conference after the court hearing, Allen declined to discuss what evidence prosecutors found to back the hate crimes counts. However, he said a recent change in Colorado law allows offenders to be charged with hate crimes even if they are only partially motivated by bias.

"If it was not for that change we would probably not be able to charge it in this case," he said.