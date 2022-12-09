Jharkhand: School headmaster cleans blackboard with the national flag, arrested

The headmaster of a school reportedly cut the national flag and used it to clean the chair, desk, and blackboard in a class in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. He was taken into custody after an agitation by the locals.

The accused, Shafaq Iqbal worked at Board Middle School located in Ghatshila.

A large number of people lay siege to the school on Thursday after information about the incident surfaced.