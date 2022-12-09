RGV Ki 'Aag'? Ram Gopal Varma's unsettling theatrics go viral

A video of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for giving blockbusters like 'Rangeela', 'Satya' and 'Sarkar', in which he is licking and kissing actress Ashu Reddy's feet, has gone viral on social media.

He recently posted a picture of himself sitting on the ground near Ashu's feet and kissing it.

He captioned the picture: "The DANGEROUS me with the DOUBLE DANGEROUS ASHU REDDY." This was followed by a couple of more pictures and video posts, which featured RGV touching and kissing Ashu's feet.