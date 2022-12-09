Man Poses As Hindu To Marry Minor, Exposed During Marriage Ceremony

A man identified as Aslam Khan posed as a Hindu and tricked a poor family to marry their minor daughter to him in Jharkhand's Bokaro. His real identity surfaced after the Jaimala (garlanding ceremony).



He was beaten up by the people present at the venue but fled in his Scorpio before he could be handed over to the police.



The incident took place in Kumhartoli in the Harla police station area in Sector-9 of Bokaro. The accused, aged around 50 years, is said to be a resident of Wasseypur, Dhanbad.



The girl's father, Raju Kasera told the police that he was a vendor fending for the family of seven.



Raju added that they first met the accused on a visit to Dena Bank for a loan, where he introduced himself as Sanjay Kasera and started visiting their house regularly on the pretext of helping them with the loan.



He alleged that Sanjay posed as a police officer posted in Latehar and tricked his daughter by promising her a better future and pressurised them for the marriage.



He added that he agreed to his daughter's marriage owing to their weak financial condition and threats.



The wedding was to take place on Wednesday night where Aslam aka Sanjay reached with some people.



During the event, a labourer who set up the wedding pandal claimed that the groom was Aslam Khan who he knew from jail where they were lodged a year ago.



The news shocked the people.



People of the right wing organisation, Bajrang Dal reached the venue after receiving information about it.



The accused and the people who accompanied him fled before the police arrived at the spot.



The police recovered an Alto car, a police uniform and a weapon from his belongings. An FIR has been registered against the accused on the basis of the girl's relatives' complaint.



District head of Bajrang Dal, Ajit Pandey demanded action against the accused, calling it a case of love jihad.



Preliminary investigation revealed that Khan had a criminal record. In May, 2021, Chas police sent him to jail on charges of fraud over money.



He was previously lodged in Chatra, Ranchi and Jamtara jails in several other cases.



According to police, the accused had earlier tricked a tribal woman into marrying him. (SJ/IANS)