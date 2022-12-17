Kerala Family Seeks Rs 3 Mn Aid To Bring Back Bodies Of Murdered Daughter, Kids From UK

The family of a Kerala nurse, who was murdered along with her two young children by her husband in London, has sought Rs three million as financial assistance to bring back the bodies home.



The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday at Kettering, a town in UK's Northamptonshire. Saju, the accused, is in police custody.



Saju, along with their son(6) and daughter(4) had recently joined his wife in the UK. His wife was employed in a UK hospital for the past one year.



A driver by profession, Saju was frustrated after failing to get a job. The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse on Thursday and ended in him killing the three.



Saju is in the custody of the UK police and they informed Anju's parents that they will slap murder charges against Saju.



The police had informed the family here that Saju had strangled his wife and the children.



Anju's parents are now trying to bring back the bodies back home in Vaikom, near here, for which they will require Rs three million, which they cannot afford.



"I want to see the faces of my daughter and grandchildren and for that I need your help. Only your cooperation will make it happen," said the distraught father.



Meanwhile, local legislator C.K.Asha has assured the family of taking up the issue with the Chief Minister and the state government.



The UK follows stringent procedures in handing over bodies in such cases. It might take at least three weeks for the bodies to reach India. (SJ/IANS)