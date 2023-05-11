Indian national jailed in Singapore for punching domestic help



Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren told the court that the domestic help suffered a swelling over her left eyebrow and a bruised nose.



The police showed up at Sharma's apartment after the victim clicked photos of her injuries and sent them to her agent in India, who then forwarded the pictures to some contacts in Singapore, The Straits Times reported.



The victim was taken to the Changi General Hospital by the officers for treatment of wounds, and was discharged soon after.



Thereafter, she stopped working for Sharma on April 11, 2021 and had a new employer about two months later.



Prosecutor Arvindren requested the court for at least five months' jail for Sharma, stressing that the abuse took place in the privacy of her home, making it difficult to detect.



"The accused not only targeted the victim's face, which is a vulnerable part of her body, but also used a toy to hit her. In addition, the accused threw (vomitus) at the face and head region of the victim which made the victim feel humiliated," Arvindren told the court.



Sharma's bail was set at S$10,000 on Thursday, and she will begin serving her sentence starting May 23.



She also compensated the victim for a loss of income of more than S$950.

