Uttar Pradesh : Man films video persuading sister to set herself on Fire

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district was persuaded by her brother to set herself on fire allegedly after their parents were taken to the police station following a quarrel with the neighbours.



As the woman Saroj Yadav poured petrol and set herself on fire, her brother Sanjeev Yadav continued making a video instead of saving her and later shared it on social media on Sunday.



The incident was also captured on the CCTV.



The woman has sustained severe burns and is said to be critical.



According to locals, the victim Saroj took the extreme step after allegedly being persuaded by her brother. Their neighbours Pawan Gupta's wife Prateeksha was recently elected as a Councillor.



The victim alleged that she was "threatened" by Pawan, who was "trying to throw his weight around after his wife's victory in the civic polls".



On Sunday, the victim's mother Urmila had an argument with Pawan, who then informed the police about the "tiff".



"When police took me and my husband to the police station, my daughter got upset and tried to kill herself," Urmila said.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shahjahanpur, S. Anand, said, "Doctors said the victim has suffered burns from her neck to the waist, and that her condition is critical. We found that petrol was taken out of the bike by the victim's brother who later shot the video. We have also recovered CCTV footage and it appears that he was putting pressure on his sister to take the extreme step. We are investigating the role of Pawan Gupta in the incident and will take necessary action as per the available evidence."