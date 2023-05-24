Delhi woman raped on pretext of job in Gurugram

The accused offered a cold drink to the woman while showing her his office. It is alleged that the accused offered her a soft drink laced with an intoxicant, after consuming her health started deteriorating and the accused raped her and made an objectional video of her.

"He threatened me that he will upload the video on social media if I disclose the incident to anyone," the woman said in her complaint.



The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.



A senior police officer said that they are verifying the claims, and conducting raids to nab the accused. (IANS/NS)