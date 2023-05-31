TN police launch crackdown on prostitution racket

On investigation, the C.V. Raman Nagar police found that the four women were on tourist visas to India. Police found that the visa of one of the women had expired.



A high-level meeting of senior police officers was held on Tuesday and it was decided to conduct a crackdown in all the lodges, hotels and homestays in the state to bust the prostitution rackets.



According to a senior police officer in the state headquarters, messages have been passed on to all the District Superintendents of Police to constitute special teams at the taluk level and to conduct proper checks at all the lodges and hotels as well as home stays and paying guest accomodations in their respective jurisdictions.



The police officers have also been directed to properly check the passport and visa details of all foreigners who were found staying in these residential accommodations.