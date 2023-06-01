Two held for illegal conversion after pregnant woman dies

Two men have been arrested for the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly 'trapped' in a relationship with one of the accused.



The officials claimed that the accused, identified as Naved and Farhan, were coercing the woman to convert to Islam.



The third accused Mustaquim is absconding while the other two accused have been put behind bars.



According to reports, the 24-year-old deceased, Seema Gautam, died at a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri where she was brought by the accused.



The duo told hospital authorities that the woman was Zoya Siddiqui, wife of Naved, during the admission, police added.



Superintendent of Police, S Anand, told reporters that Seema Gautam, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, was in a live-in relationship with Naved and the couple was staying in a rented accommodation owned by Mustaquim in the Roza area of Shahjahanpur district.