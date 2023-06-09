Mumbai Man Defies Death, Rides Bike with Rusty Knife Lodged in Neck!

A horrific incident involving a young man being attacked by his younger sibling has been reported in the Sanpada neighborhood of Navi Mumbai.
On Saturday, Tejas Jaydev Patil, a resident of Sanpada Sector 5 in Mumbai, was attacked by his younger brother with a knife while he was alone at home. The younger brother fled after the incident. The knife remained lodged in Tejas's neck as he reached the nearest MPCT hospital on his scooter. The Sanpada Police registered a case of attempted murder against the unknown assailant and initiated a search for him. Meanwhile, Tejas, who was seriously injured in the knife attack, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sanpada.
Doctors performed a four-hour surgery to successfully remove the knife that had penetrated his neck. Currently, Tejas' condition is stable. The senior police inspector informed that his team is currently searching for his brother, who carried out the attack, and a case of attempted murder has been registered.
I was stabbed in the neck with a knife by my own brother and his friend on Saturday morning while I was asleep. After that, I managed to escape from them, and then they fled. I immediately rode my scooter to the hospital, despite feeling dizzy, with the knife still lodged in my neck. Both of them were chasing me. The accused have not been arrested yet. The attack was carried out by my younger brother, Manish Patil," said Tejas.
What did the doctor say?
The victim rode his bike to the hospital with the knife still in his neck. At that time, the first step was to perform a CT scan of the patient. After that, he was immediately shifted to the surgical ward. Following a successful four- to five-hour surgery, the patient was transferred to the general ward. Currently, the patient's condition is stable," informed the doctor treating Tejas.