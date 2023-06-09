Mumbai Man Defies Death, Rides Bike with Rusty Knife Lodged in Neck!

A horrific incident involving a young man being attacked by his younger sibling has been reported in the Sanpada neighborhood of Navi Mumbai.

On Saturday, Tejas Jaydev Patil, a resident of Sanpada Sector 5 in Mumbai, was attacked by his younger brother with a knife while he was alone at home. The younger brother fled after the incident. The knife remained lodged in Tejas's neck as he reached the nearest MPCT hospital on his scooter. The Sanpada Police registered a case of attempted murder against the unknown assailant and initiated a search for him. Meanwhile, Tejas, who was seriously injured in the knife attack, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sanpada.