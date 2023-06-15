Indian-American who drove Tesla off cliff barred from practicing medicine

Denying that he intentionally drove his car off the cliff, Patel told investigators that the sensor on his Model Y electric car indicated it had low tire pressure as he was driving his wife and two children on the Pacific Coast Highway on January 2 this year.



He further told the investigators that he was trying to stop to check the tires when the vehicle tumbled down the cliff overlooking the ocean, court documents released last month said.



On his mental health, Patel told investigators that he was "not really depressed", as accused by his wife.



He told them that he "just felt down because times were bad in the world, the war and the drugs", according to an affidavit in support of his arrest.



When investigators specifically asked if he was suicidal, Patel said "you know, not like a plan, not usually".



He added that his wife had been "irritated" just before the crash because she didn't want to stop by his brother's house in Montara.



He also told officers he was not on any medication or under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.