Lucknow airport employee found dead with throat slit in mango orchard

A contractual technician employed at the Lucknow airport was found dead with his throat slit, in a mango orchard.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Ankit Yadav was the only son of a retired sub-inspector.

On July 14, he returned from a tour of Kedarnath and had gone to lodge a theft report at Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday.

Ankit, however, did not return home and his father Vijay Yadav went out to search for him.

The same evening, some villagers spotted the body and informed the police.

Police recovered a bloodstained knife, mobile phone, helmet, and a purse.

The identity of the victim was ascertained by his Aadhaar Card recovered from his pocket.