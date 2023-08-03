Dance teacher among three arrested for gang-raping college student in B’luru

Three persons, including a dance teacher, were arrested on charges of gang-raping a college student in Kodigehalli police station limits in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Andy George, a dance teacher in a private school, Santhosh and Shashi.

According to police, Andy befriended the victim, a college student through social media. He recorded their private moments and started threatening her.

Growing suspicious and fearful about the accused, the girl distanced herself from him. Later, he blackmailed her that he would share their private pictures and raped the victim again. He had recorded the act and using this footage he continued blackmailing her and raped her repeatedly.

The victim told the police that the accused had invited his friends to his home and all raped her.