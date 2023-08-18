Maharashtra: 20-year-old man kills minor for rejecting love proposal

In a distressing incident, a 12-year-old girl lost her life after being fatally stabbed by a 20-year-old man for rejecting his love proposal in Teesgaon in Maharashtra's Kalyan district.

The assailant, identified as Aditya Kamble, on Wednesday targeted the young girl in front of her mother in what appears to be a result of a one-sided love affair.

Reports indicate that Kamble, driven by his unrequited affection for the girl, resorted to a violent act after the girl's mother rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship. The tragic incident took place while the girl and her mother were returning home from tuition classes. Upon their arrival at their building, Kamble forcefully pushed the girl's mother aside and proceeded to stab the minor repeatedly with a knife.

The 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment.