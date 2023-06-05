Love Breakup Revenge: Exploring the Shahbad Dairy killer's mind

The ripples of the reel-to-real incident can be seen in the recent killing of 16-year-old Sakshi by her boyfriend Mohammad Sahil Khan (20) in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28 which also raises questions about the psyche of youth in the social media era.



Sahil's Instagram account reveals posts that discuss his fondness for a "dark life," alcohol, friends, and his mother. Disturbingly, his profile also includes a video of Sahil smoking a hookah while late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Selfmade' plays in the background.

Police sources have confirmed that the account, named 'Sahil Khan', belongs to the accused. It is a public account and showcases Sahil with his friend in various posts.



Angry at being rebuffed after having a close relationship for the last four to five months, Sahil brutally stabbed Sakshi over 16 times, hit her with a boulder six times, and kicked her several times.