How presence of mind solved rape case in the absence of statement

By Manoj Thakur

Yamunagar, Haryana: “The family changed their statement in court. I thought the rapist would walk free,” Assistant Sub Inspector Vedpal Singh (55) still remembers that moment inside the courtroom on June 14, 2019, like it was yesterday. “The judge kept looking at me, expecting an answer. I went blank for a minute,” Singh told 101Reporters.

The family of a 13-year-old minor rape victim had retracted their statement, leaving the judge, the prosecution, and Singh stunned. The case, already fragile, was on the verge of collapse.

“I went home that day and couldn’t sleep… I kept thinking about how I could get justice for the girl and the unborn foetus,” he said. The child was five months pregnant when the case was first reported in March 2019.

On June 15, 2019, Singh returned to the fast track court with an unusual appeal: a request for a DNA test on the preserved foetus to establish the identity of the rapist.

The judge accepted his request and ordered the DNA test to be conducted within 15 days.

When the results came back, they confirmed what Singh had known all along: the accused was the biological father of the unborn child—and the perpetrator of the crime.

On July 25, 2019, the court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.