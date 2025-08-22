Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations by Trans Woman Who Says the Leader Expressed 'Rape Fantasies' About Her

Avanthika claimed that she met Rahul during the Thrikkakara by-election campaign at a media debate. Rahul Mamkootathil is currently a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Palakkad constituency. According to her, the MLA would often call her after 11 p.m. and rarely spoke about politics.

“He (Mamkootathil) often used to send me sexually regressive messages. Once, he even opened up about his wish to engage in sex with me in a way that resembled rape,” she alleged. Avanthika further said she had informed some Congress leaders about his behavior, but no action was taken.

She added that the MLA was “sexually frustrated” and had even asked her to accompany him to Bengaluru or Hyderabad. “How can a person who fantasizes about rape become a role model in society, let alone an MLA?” Avanthika asked.

Mamkootathil had resigned as the Kerala Youth Congress President after Rini George accused a youth leader of a prominent political party of inappropriate behaviour and misconduct. Although the actor did not directly name him, she clarified that she did not want to “embarrass” or defame the party.

After her disclosure, the BJP alleged that Mamkootathil was the leader involved. Rahul Mamkootathil denied all allegations, stating, “I challenge the person who complained against me to prove the case in a court of law. No concrete complaint has been filed against me from any quarter.” He stepped down from his position on August 22, 2025.

Following the allegations, Mamkootathil, who had stepped down from his position as Youth Congress President, said that no one had asked him to resign. He also claimed that the youth leader mentioned by the actress was not him. “The actress is my friend. I don’t believe the person she mentioned is me. She will always remain a good friend. I believe I haven’t done anything against the law or the Constitution so far,” said MLA Mamkootathil. [Rh/VS]

