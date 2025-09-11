Blind robbery case cracked: Delhi Police nab three accused within 48 hours

New Delhi, Sep 11: In a swift action, Delhi Police on Thursday solved a blind robbery case within 48 hours, arresting three accused -- Manish, Anil alias Tinday, and Anil alias Gathiya -- all residents of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines. The stolen mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime have been recovered.

According to a press release issued by the South West District Police, the robbery was reported on the night of September 6. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, stated that around 11.00 p.m., while on his way to work at DTDC Express Limited, Samalkha, he was intercepted and robbed by two unidentified persons near Nisha Nursery, Rajokari Flyover. The culprits fled the scene in an auto.

Upon receiving a PCR call on September 7, the case was assigned to Sub Inspector Shrikant of Vasant Kunj South Police Station. He, along with the beat staff, promptly visited the location and recorded the victim’s statement. An FIR (No. 367/25) was registered under sections 309(5)/3(5)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.