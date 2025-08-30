Sunny Leone talks about working in vertical format for her upcoming OTT project

Mumbai, Aug 30: Actress Sunny Leone, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming project, ‘Betrayal’, has spoken up on entertainers embracing change.

‘Betrayal’ is a vertical format OTT project with an aspect ratio of 9:16. It is helmed by Vikram Bhatt, and marks the actress’ 2nd project with him.

Talking about working in the vertical format, Sunny told IANS, “I trust Vikram sir. So, when he asked me to be a part of it, it was very easy to say, ‘Yes’ to him. I also believe that all entertainers should be a part of every single facet of the entertainment industry. So, if you’re on the forefront of all these new amazing things, then there are so many different layers of entertainment that you should explore. I think this is a great idea”.