Hyderabad man kills ailing son, throws body in Musi River

Hyderabad, Sep 14: In a shocking incident, a man killed his three-year-old son and dumped his body in the Musi River here.

The incident took place in the Bandlaguda area of Chandrayangutta on Friday night, but came to light late Saturday after the father confessed to the crime when grilled by police.

Police, with the help of HYDRAA and Disaster Response Force (DRF), were searching for the body in the Musi River on Sunday.

According to police, Mohammed Akbar (35), a vegetable seller, confessed to killing his younger son, Mohammed Anas and throwing the body into the river from Nayapul bridge.

The child was reportedly ill, and there used to be frequent fights over this between Akbar and his wife, Sana Begum.