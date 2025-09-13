PM Modi launches Rs 9,000-crore projects in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 13: Aizawl became the fourth capital city in the Northeast to be connected by rail apart from Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore and flagged off three new trains.

The Prime Minister flagged off the three new trains after the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project.

The three trains are Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily).

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who arrived in Aizawl on Friday, said that the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project was implemented at a cost of Rs 8,070 crore. He said that the project work was very difficult as it features 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges.

Vaishnaw said that the project would bring significant changes in the lives of the people of Mizoram.

Before 2014, the allocation for Railway projects in Northeast was only Rs 2,000 crore which has been increased by five times by the Narendra Modi government, the Union Minister said.

Railway officials said that this enhanced connectivity in Mizoram would improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region.

It would also generate employment opportunities, and significantly boost tourism in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

A Mizoram government official said that the 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme would aim to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station among others.

It would reduce the travel time from sou