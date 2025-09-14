Police arrest fiance of RG Kar student found dead in hotel room in Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Sep 14: The police on Sunday arrested the fiance of the female medical student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who died under mysterious circumstances on September 12.

The fiance identified as Ujjwal Soren, was arrested from Malda district after tracking his mobile phone, said the police. He was questioned by the police officers.

Soren originally hails from the Purulia district. "We have arrested the fiance of the medical student as per the complaint lodged by her mother. We tracked him through his mobile phone tower location. We are questioning him to find out more about the incident. Investigation is on," a senior police officer of Malda district said earlier.

On Saturday, the mysterious death of a tribal female medical student of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was reported in Malda district.

The death, as informed by the police on Saturday, occurred on Friday afternoon, while the deceased was in Malda, reportedly with her fiance, Ujjwal Soren, a junior doctor with Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The woman is an original resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, where her parents stay.