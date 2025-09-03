Multi-crore DMF fraud: ED raids several locations in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning launched a fresh round of raids across several districts of Chhattisgarh in connection with the multi-crore District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund scam.

The searches were carried out at the premises of several businessmen, vendors, and contractors in Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, and Bilaspur.

According to official sources, raids were conducted at the residence of prominent agricultural businessman Vinay Garg in Shankar Nagar, Raipur, and at the house of Shivkumar Modi in Durg.

Another key location searched was Villa No. 54 in Raipur, reportedly linked to agricultural equipment trader Satpal Chhabra, who operates businesses in both Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

In total, the ED is conducting searches at nearly 18 premises belonging to vendors, contractors, and middlemen suspected to be involved in the alleged misappropriation of DMF funds.

The central agency suspects that a huge portion of the fund -- running into hundreds of crores -- was siphoned off through fraudulent supply of agricultural materials such as pesticides, seeds, and equipment.