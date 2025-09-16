AI helps fake candidate held in Jaipur for taking Rajasthan police constable examination

Jaipur, Sep 15: The Jaipur Police, on Monday, successfully caught a dummy candidate during the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination with the help of artificial intelligence (AI)–enabled biometric verification.

The accused, identified as Samundra Singh, was exposed when his biometric details did not match the registered candidate's records.

According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, the biometric verification system powered by AI flagged inconsistencies in the data.

Further investigation revealed that Singh had previously appeared in the June 2025 Diploma in Elementary Education examination by impersonating another candidate named Vikas.

This time too, Singh had arrived to take the constable recruitment test in Vikas's place.

The Harmara police immediately detained both Singh and Vikas for questioning.