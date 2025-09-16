25 English Idioms of Medieval Times

6. Full tilt

The phrase “full tilt” originates from medieval jousting, where two knights would charge at each other on horseback with lances, aiming to knock their opponent from the saddle. The term “tilt” comes from the Old English words tealt or tylte, meaning to totter or unsteady, which made sense as an early name for jousting. Full tilt described the moment when horses were galloping at maximum speed toward one another, emphasizing the dangerous, breakneck pace of the charge. The word tilt first appeared in the early 1500s, with full tilt emerging in the early 1600s. Today, the phrase is used more broadly to describe doing something at full speed or with maximum effort, echoing the intensity of those historic jousts.

7. A Piece Of Cake

The phrase “a piece of cake” is commonly used to describe a task that is very easy to accomplish. Its origins are often traced back to the 1930s, when the Royal Air Force reportedly used it to describe simple missions, metaphorically comparing the ease of the task to the sweetness and softness of eating a dessert. Another theory suggests the saying comes from the 1870s, when easy-to-win competitions awarded cakes as prizes, linking the reward to simplicity. Today, the idiom appears frequently in everyday speech and literature to indicate something effortless, and can be replaced with expressions like “no problem” or “a breeze.”

8. Break The Ice

The phrase “break the ice” refers to doing or saying something that helps people feel more at ease in a new or tense situation. It is often used when strangers meet for the first time or when a group feels awkward. For example, someone might suggest a party game to break the ice, helping everyone relax and interact. Similarly, a well-timed joke at the start of a conference can break the ice, easing tension and encouraging conversation.

9. A red-letter day

Back in the 15th century, church calendars used red ink to highlight feast days and the celebrations of saints, while the rest of the days were written in plain black. These bright markings made special occasions stand out instantly. Over time, such days became known as “red-letter days,” a phrase that has survived to describe any event worth remembering or celebrating—whether it’s a wedding, a holiday, or even the day you land your dream job.

10. Baker’s dozen

Back in medieval England, bakers had a reputation for cheating customers by selling loaves that were lighter than promised. To stop this, the Assize of Bread and Ale of 1262 introduced strict rules on weight and measure. The punishments for breaking the law were harsh, so bakers came up with a clever solution: when someone bought a dozen loaves, they would quietly add an extra one. Over time, this habit of giving thirteen instead of twelve became known as a “baker’s dozen”—a phrase that still carries the idea of a little more than expected, whether out of caution or kindness.

11. To curry favour

When we say someone is “currying favor,” we usually mean they’re trying to win approval through flattery. The phrase, however, began its life quite differently. In Middle English, it appeared as “curry favel,” adapted from the Old French estriller fauvel, meaning “to groom a chestnut horse.” This image came from the 14th-century French satire Le Roman de Fauvel, in which the horse Fauvel personified hypocrisy and deceit. In the story, those who brushed and pampered the horse did so to gain personal advantage. The allegory became so influential that the expression slipped into common use to describe people who used smooth words or gestures for selfish ends. By the 16th century, the unfamiliar favel had been replaced with favor, giving us the modern phrase we still recognize today.

12. To play devil’s advocate

The phrase “devil’s advocate” comes directly from the Latin advocatus diaboli, the title once used within the Roman Catholic Church. Beginning in the early 16th century, the Church created an official role for a man whose duty was to oppose the canonization of a potential saint. His job was to present every possible criticism—whether about character, actions, or reputation—so that the case for sainthood would be tested with the utmost scrutiny. Because of this practice, the position became popularly known as the Devil’s Advocate. Long after the Church formalized the role, the term passed into everyday language, now referring to anyone who argues the “other side” of an issue, not out of malice but to challenge the strength of an argument.

13. Hue and cry

The origins of “hue and cry” go back to medieval England, when catching criminals was considered a duty shared by the whole community. Anyone who witnessed a crime had to make as much noise as possible—yelling, shouting, and calling out—so neighbors would join the chase and help capture the offender. The word “hue” itself comes from the Old French huer, meaning “to shout.” By the 12th century, the phrase had entered English law as a formal obligation. Today, although we no longer use it to summon villagers to catch thieves, the expression survives to describe any loud outcry of protest or alarm.

14. A pig in a poke

Back in medieval markets, animals and meat were often sold inside cloth sacks, known as pokes. Buyers who didn’t bother to open the bag sometimes got an unpleasant surprise—thinking they had purchased pork or a piglet, only to discover a far less appetizing creature inside. From this practice grew the phrase “pig in a poke”, which describes the risk of accepting something without checking its true nature. Over time, the idiom has broadened beyond markets; today it refers to any deal, purchase, or idea taken at face value, without proper inspection. Related sayings such as “letting the cat out of the bag” and “to buy a pup” carry the same cautionary message: don’t be deceived by appearances.