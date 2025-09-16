“Not Here To Taste Power”- Nepal’s PM Karki

In the wake of nationwide protests purged against corruption in India’s neighbourhood, Nepal, on the 8th September 2025, toppled its state government. The young protestors, widely identifying themselves as Gen-Z, recommended Sushila Karki, a 73-year-old woman, also a former Chief Justice of the Country, as the country’s interim leader.

The demonstrators believed that she could steer the government and nation through this phase of transition, political instability, and civil unrest.

On 12th September, Ms. Karki was appointed as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal. The Sushila Karki cabinet has been entrusted with running the government till the time a general election is held and a newly elected cabinet takes charge of the nation.

Karki took the oath of office as PM after an agreement with protesters who led the “Gen-Z” movement. Her appointment comes after more than 70 Nepali people were killed during anti-corruption protests.

According to The Himalayan Times, the death toll has risen to 72 during the recent protest, which includes 59 demonstrators, 10 prisoners, and 3 police officers.

Addressing the media after taking charge as interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Karki said, “My team and I are not here to taste power”. She added that they won’t stay for more than six months, and they will hand over the responsibility to the new parliament. She then added that they (the government ) won’t succeed without their (Nepal’s citizens) support.

Sushila Karki said that she did not wish for this job. It was the voices from the streets that compelled her to accept. After swearing in to the office of Prime Minister on Friday, 12th September, she said that she would hand over to the new government that will be elected after the elections scheduled to be held on 5 March next year.

She also took note that Nepal was going through an economic crisis, and the priority of the interim government would be reviving and reconstructing the nation's economy and maintaining economic stability.

She also praised the nationwide protests led by the youth against rampant corruption that toppled the former KP Sharma Oli government and added that those who lost their life during the agitation would be recognised as “martyrs” by the upcoming generations.

She also announced 1 million Nepali rupees as compensation to the families of each victim. On that note, she said that the interim government would also bear the treatment costs of those injured and help them financially. [Rh/MY/VS]

