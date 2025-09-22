Sri Lankan police seize truck carrying 200 kilos of methamphetamine, heroin

Colombo, Sep 22: Sri Lankan police on Monday seized a truck transporting about 200 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and heroin, said a police spokesman.

Police spokesman F.U. Wootler told the media that the vehicle was taken into custody in Tangalle in Sri Lanka's Southern province, with the drugs being hidden among a load of watermelons.

In recent weeks, large quantities of drugs and raw materials used to make drugs have been detected in the province, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a separate incident in Tangalle on Monday, police recovered more than 10 kilos of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine from a truck parked near a house.

Earlier this month, a stockpile of nearly 50,000 kg of raw materials suspected to be used in the production of crystal methamphetamine was recovered in Middeniya in southern Sri Lanka.