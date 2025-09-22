GST 2.0 Gives Booster Shot to Coal Sector

New Delhi, Sep 22: The GST 2.0 reforms have brought significant changes to the taxation structure of the coal sector, which will benefit both producers and consumers of the fossil fuel, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Coal on Monday.

The GST reforms have eliminated the Rs 400 per tonne compensation cess previously levied on coal, while the GST rate on coal has been raised from 5 per cent to 18 per cent. The overall effect of the reforms, despite the increase in GST rates from 5 per cent to 18 per cent, is a lower tax incidence for final consumers, combined with a correction of the inverted duty structure that releases liquidity, eliminates distortions, and prevents large accounting losses for coal producers, the statement said.

The impact of the new reform on coal pricing and the power sector is a substantial reduction in overall tax burden, with coal grades G6 to G17 seeing decreases in the range of Rs 13.40 per tonne to Rs 329.61 per tonne. For the power sector, the average reduction is around Rs 260 per tonne, translating into a cut of 17–18 paise per kWh in the cost of generation, the statement points out.