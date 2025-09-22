Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd emerges as largest LNG autofuel retailer in India

Mumbai, Sep 22: Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd (UGEL), an Essar venture, has emerged as India’s largest private operator and highest dispensing LNG refuelling outlets (RO), with six stations operational across major freight corridors.

These ROs are strategically located in Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Anand (Gujarat), Chakan-Pune (Maharashtra), Jalna (Maharashtra), Toranagallu (Karnataka), and Vallam (Tamil Nadu), enabling efficient access to cleaner fuel across key industrial and logistics hubs.

As a new-age clean-tech company, UGEL is pioneering the development of India’s largest LNG fuelling network, driving the transition toward sustainable and low-emission transportation.

UGEL is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s green mobility revolution by building a comprehensive LNG delivery ecosystem and offering cost-effective, low-carbon fuel through its expanding network of retail outlets.

Each UGEL RO is also future-ready, with integrated infrastructure to support electric vehicle (EV) charging, reinforcing the company’s long-term vision of multi-fuel, low-emission mobility solutions.