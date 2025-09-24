Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Cop serves legal notice to CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 24: A police officer from Kadapa district has sent a legal notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, demanding a public apology in the Assembly and Rs 1.45 crore compensation for making "baseless" allegations against him in connection with the murder of former minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy.

J. Shankariah, who was Circle Inspector of Pulivendula when Vivekananda Reddy was murdered in 2019, served legal notice directly to Chief Minister Naidu for repeated "malicious and false" statements during the investigation in the murder case.

The police official, who is currently serving in Vacancy Reserve (VR) in Kurnool Range, stated that CM Naidu's allegations that he mishandled the case and allowed evidence and bloodstains to be destroyed damaged his reputation.

The notice, sent through advocate G. Dharneshwar Reddy on September 18, demanded a public apology in the Assembly and Rs 1.45 crore in compensation for damage to his personal reputation.

After the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, N. Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that in the presence of the Circle Inspector, the accused "wiped out" the evidence by clearing the blood stains.