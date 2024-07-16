Delhi to get first Dalit Chief Minister via Bharatiya Liberal Party, announces Dr Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) president, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, held a press conference in Press Club of India on July 16, 2024 Tuesday to announce the strategy and the vision of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) for the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.
In the press conference, Raizada stated that the BLP will work on two main fronts: Social Justice and eliminating corruption. “In Delhi state, Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will carry out a surgical attack on corruption and ensure that the rights of the poor and marginalized are protected”, said BLP President Dr Raizada. In his speech at the press conference, Dr Raizada spoke about the miserable condition of the Delhi state. He said that Delhi is burdened with basic civic issues such as garbage disposal, pollution, broken roads and undrinkable water. “People of Delhi are miserable and helpless because of the corrupt and incompetent Delhi government. All these problems are basically linked to underlying corruption”, added Dr Raizada.
Laying out vision of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), Dr Raizada said that the first step BLP will take after forming the government is to create an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) which will monitor the working of the different departments of the government. The other big commitment is to make social equality a reality in the Delhi state. “Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) will work for the Vanchit (Deprived), Pichhda (backwards) and Soshit (Marginalized), BLP is committed to their rights”, Party President stated. To fulfill its commitment to social justice, Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) has announced in the press conference that it will give the first Dalit Chief Minister to the Delhi state. Party President said that a Dalit Chief Minister along with one OBC and one muslim deputy chief minister will be a good start towards social justice. ‘’Political empowerment of the marginalized section is sacrosanct for creating a just society”.
Bhartiya Liberal Party President, Dr Munish Raizada, also touched upon the “teen iraade aur gyarah Vaade” (Three commitments and Eleven promises)” model for the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. Dr. Raizada said that these three commitments- 1) A decisive attack on corruption, 2) Focusing on politics of development, 3) Working for Public Welfare and Social Justice - and eleven promises - resolving garbage issue, generating record employements, providing 1000 rupees per month to the chief women of Dalit families, increasing the old age pension from 2500 rupees to 5000 rupees per month etc.- will led to the complete overhaul of the Delhi state and set it on the path of Development and Prosperity. “BLP is committed to the development of every section of the society”.
Along with Party President, the general secretary of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), Akbar Khan Rana, was also present in the press conference and reaffirmed the party’s agenda and “Teen Iraade aur Gyarah Vaade” model. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with its commitment to social justice and eliminating corruption from the state. Rashtriya Bhagidari Morcha National convener, D.C. Kapil and well known businessman and social worker, Saleem Ahmed Qureshi was also present in the press conference.
