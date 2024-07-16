Delhi to get first Dalit Chief Minister via Bharatiya Liberal Party, announces Dr Raizada

Bhartiya Liberal Party President, Dr Munish Raizada, also touched upon the “teen iraade aur gyarah Vaade” (Three commitments and Eleven promises)” model for the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. Dr. Raizada said that these three commitments- 1) A decisive attack on corruption, 2) Focusing on politics of development, 3) Working for Public Welfare and Social Justice - and eleven promises - resolving garbage issue, generating record employements, providing 1000 rupees per month to the chief women of Dalit families, increasing the old age pension from 2500 rupees to 5000 rupees per month etc.- will led to the complete overhaul of the Delhi state and set it on the path of Development and Prosperity. “BLP is committed to the development of every section of the society”.

Along with Party President, the general secretary of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), Akbar Khan Rana, was also present in the press conference and reaffirmed the party’s agenda and “Teen Iraade aur Gyarah Vaade” model. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections with its commitment to social justice and eliminating corruption from the state. Rashtriya Bhagidari Morcha National convener, D.C. Kapil and well known businessman and social worker, Saleem Ahmed Qureshi was also present in the press conference.