Delhi Police Busts Fake Ghee Racket: 1,625 kg Seized, Six Arrested

On 3rd October 2025, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch uncovered a large-scale racket producing adulterated desi ghee in North-East Delhi, seizing 1,625 kilograms of spurious stock and arresting six people. The crackdown comes during the festive season when demand for ghee peaks.

According to officials, three separate raids were conducted in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, and Old Mustafabad. In Shiv Vihar, police arrested one accused, Safiq, 30, and recovered 520 kg of duplicate ghee. A second raid in the same area led to the arrest of four men, including Yusuf Malik, 50, previously booked for similar offences. His son Mehboob, 22, and two Ghaziabad residents, Shakir and Sharukh, were also held, with 440 kg of stock seized. The third raid in Old Mustafabad resulted in the arrest of Zamaluddin, 40, and the recovery of 665 kg of adulterated ghee.

Police said the accused purchased vanaspati and low-quality refined oils in bulk, heated and mixed them, and then added synthetic colour and chemical-based flavouring to imitate pure desi ghee. The product was packed in 105 tins and pouches resembling reputed brands and supplied to shops and distributors. Each tin cost about ₹1,300–1,400 to produce and was sold in the market for ₹3,500–4,000. Cases have been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Why is Ghee in High Demand?

Ghee, clarified butter made from cow or buffalo milk, holds both nutritional and cultural importance in India. It is a staple in festive cooking, used in sweets, religious rituals, and daily meals. Its preparation requires large amounts of milk, making it costly. Rising demand during Dussehra and Diwali increases its market value, making adulteration a lucrative but harmful business.

The Delhi Police stated that further investigation is underway to identify suppliers and distributors linked to the racket. Officials emphasized that consumer awareness and vigilance are vital in curbing such practices, especially during festivals when food items are purchased in bulk.