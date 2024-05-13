BLP North East Delhi Candidate conducts road show and rally in Seemapuri

BLP President, Dr Munish Kumar Riazada, said that our (BLP) fight is against corruption and the efforts of all the BLP candidates reflect it. Talking about the anthem of the Party, Dr Raizada said: “Anthem of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) centered around our resolve to fight corruption”. BLP party anthem was recorded by Sanjeev Pandey himself, who is also a popular singer and lyricist.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), under the leadership of Dr Minush Kumar Raizada, is contesting two LokSabha seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi. Sanjeev Pandey, Contesting from North East Delhi on BLP's ticket- is a renowned artist and senior journalist with deep insights into the socio-political issues of the country. Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur) - contesting from Chandni Chowk- is a social worker and a spiritual leader working actively on the ground and advocating for social and electoral change for a long time.

Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to practicing clean politics and establishing a people centric government. BLP Candidates from both Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi are ready to take up the issues of the people of Delhi in the parliament and work towards resolving it.