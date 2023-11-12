3,000 litre of adulterated ghee seized in raid in UP's Firozabad

The Firozabad police, in the middle of Diwali festivities, has seized a factory manufacturing adulterated ghee, an official said.

During the raid, 3,000 litres of adulterated ghee were recovered.

In the operation, the team also recovered empty packets and tins of many renowned ghee manufacturing brands.

Assistant Commissioner of Firozabad's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department, Sudhir Kumar, said that refined vegetable oil and other chemicals were being used in the factory to make the adulterated ghee.

He further added that the factory did not have the requisite license to manufacture ghee.

The people living in the neighbourhood were also not aware that adulterated ghee was being manufactured in the factory, he said.

As per the Firozabad Police, a case has been registered against the factory owner under relevant sections of the law who is currently absconding.IANS/VB