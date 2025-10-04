Karnataka: Minor Killed over her Elopement Plans, Mother Arrested

Udupi, Oct 4: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her daughter, who was reportedly planning to elope with her boyfriend in Karnataka's Udupi district.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Gulzar Banu, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Shifnaz, the daughter of Banu and Sheikh Mustafa.

According to police, Banu killed Shifnaz following a quarrel with her. The tragic event stemmed from a dispute concerning Shifnaz's desire to leave home due to a romantic relationship.

Shifnaz, a resident of Kanangi, has been vocal about her relationship and confided in her mother about her plans to elope with her boyfriend.

Initial reports indicate that the discord between mother and daughter arose on September 20.