India’s proposed push for ancient maths risks loss of rigour, employability

Such additions may lead one to believe that the curriculum is rich in culture. But these courses are merely a repetition of school-level content, besides being better suited to the disciplines of astronomy and religious studies.

For instance, the course on traditional Indian timekeeping might be engaging as cultural history but is misaligned with modern mathematical skills or applications.

The course on Indian Algebra incorporates the contributions of Indian scholars such as Brahmagupta and Bhaskara. While historically important, reverting to sutra-based (formula-based) methods is regressive, especially when students already learn advanced algebraic structures at the undergraduate level.

Similarly, geometry from the Shulba Sutras may have been fascinating for its time (800 BCE-200 BCE) but now, it largely overlaps with mathematics taught in high schools. Expecting undergraduates who handle linear algebra to study one-variable sutra-based equations or solutions of single variable equations based on formula-based methods is taking several steps back.

The draft also focuses on ancient texts such as Surya Siddhanta and Aryabhatiyam, which are primarily works of astronomy and cosmology. Most of the texts are available only in Sanskrit language, in the form of shlokas (verses), further limiting its accessibility to students and faculty.

The courses on cosmic time cycles and Panchanga (literal meaning: five attributes, or five limbs; a guide to the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day) also collectively belong more to the disciplines of cultural astronomy and religious studies than mathematics.

Such inclusions risk weakening the academic credibility of the core mathematics curriculum. For students aiming at Joint Admission Tests for Masters (JAM) — IIT JAM is the gateway for admission to Masters in Science and related programmes at premium Indian institutes such as the IITs and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru — the National Eligibility Test for teachers or international graduate programmes, such courses offer little value.

Cultural heritage versus core competency

Mathematics has always been the core of India’s intellectual heritage. Indian mathematicians’ contributions to the field have had a lasting impact on the world, from the decimal place-value system to the groundbreaking discoveries of Brahmagupta and Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Research by one of the authors of this article shows how Indian mathematicians Brahmagupta and Bhaskara developed early ideas of zero and division by zero. Later, these concepts were connected with those of European thinkers such as Swiss polymath Leonhard Euler and Scottish mathematician John Craig. The research underscores the depth of tradition but by locating it within the ambit of the history of mathematics, where such contributions are best understood in dialogue with global developments.

Thus, it’s no one’s case that ancient Indian mathematical concepts do not deserve scholarly attention and cultural recognition.

However, the issue is when they begin to substitute core competencies, that too in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Diverting focus from core areas such as linear algebra, probability, differential equations, optimization, game theory, discrete mathematics, information theory and computer programming—that form the backbone of modern mathematics, technology, data analysis, economics and AI—risks leaving students unprepared for global research and industry.

An overemphasis on heritage-based courses risks diluting rigor, reducing employability and harming India’s competitiveness in cutting-edge fields.

Offer electives in other disciplines

There are several ways to highlight India’s mathematical contributions and train students to appreciate their cultural heritage.

One is to offer an elective on the history of Indian mathematics or ancient mathematics. Such subjects could also be offered as electives in Sanskrit colleges or departments where students study priesthood, astrology or traditional studies. Such electives can also be offered in the disciplines of history or cultural studies.

This would ensure that mathematics remains universal and rigorous; the core curriculum stays centred on proof, abstraction, analysis, probability, algebra and computational methods—the global language of mathematics.