It Would be Good if Hindus Propagated Their Faith

Hindus don’t propagate their faith, and some Hindus are even proud about it.
I feel it backfired.
Christianity and Islam explain why they are closer to the truth. The reason, they say is, that they have one God compared to many Gods in Hinduism. They are right that one source is closer to the truth. Unfortunately, most Hindus can’t counter them because, not only do Muslims and Christians not know, but even many Hindus do not know any longer the basic insights of the Rishis – the one Brahman of the Vedas.
It makes Hindus vulnerable to conversion. Once I heard a congress spokesperson say on TV:
True, it doesn’t matter much, Bhakti is a valid path, but it matters what ELSE those religions demand to believe blindly, and which creates division in the Indian society.
If you have hundreds of millions of Indians who despise Hindus because according to their belief, Hindus commit a great sin against the ‘true one God”, whether called God or Allah, a harmonious society is tough to achieve and enemies of Bharat have a field day to instigate trouble and chaos.
IF Hindu clergy had explained the basics of the Vedas right after Independence in a big way, many of those who had converted to Islam and Christianity would have come back. Anyone who has common sense will come to the conclusion that Hindu Dharma is superior to all 3 Abrahamic religions.
It almost seems, as if the highest wisdom (Advaita Vedanta) is hidden even from Hindus. Great saints, like Ananadamayi Ma stressed it, but others mainly explain Dharma in Katha sessions. No doubt, this is also very important, but the foundation why a dharmic life is important, needs to be known.
Meanwhile Westerners make videos on this highest wisdom which in its purest form has been preserved in India. but they don’t mention or hardly mention India.
Today I saw the start of a video called “the Monad – the true God hidden from us”. It talks about the ‘highest God who is hidden from us’ and starts with a quote “There is One, eternal perfect… the source of all that appears.” It is attributed to Hermes Trismegistus. Google says, he is a “legendary personification of ancient knowledge rather than a historical individual.”
There is no mention that this quote is pure Advaita, still known in India, though less and less known by the youth due to the education system which focuses only on material success.
It would be good, if Hindus would propagate the profound insights of the Rishis about what is really true, about the absolute Oneness (Brahman) and the apparent world of plurality (Maya). Without this knowledge, Hindus don’t know what makes Hindu Dharma stand above the Abrahamic religions.
Maria Wirth is a writer. She studied psychology at Hamburg University.
