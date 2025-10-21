Durgapur gang-rape case: Police Find Discrepancies in Statements of Accused

Kolkata, Oct 21: Even after six days of interrogation, the police during their investigation have found discrepancies in the statements of the Durgapur gang-rape victim's male friend and five arrested youths from the local village.

The police are trying to find some missing links in this gang-rape case, said officials.

Police investigation revealed that the medical student was in a relationship with her classmate cum male friend. They had gone out on that fateful night outside the campus of the private medical college and hospital in Durgapur.

First it was said that they had gone out to buy dinner. However, investigation revealed that they were found in a compromising position in a forested area outside the campus by three of the five arrested accused youths.

As the accused demanded money from the two, the male friend was allowed to leave the area to get money. It is at that time that one of the accused raped the medical student while two others watched. Later, two more youths turned up at the scene of crime. The mobile phone of the medical student was snatched. The male friend arrived with money and the two of them were let go, said police sources.