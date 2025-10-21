Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, Wife Booked in Son’s Mysterious Death; SIT Formed to Probe Allegations

On 21 October 2025, in a shocking turn of events, former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, and ex-minister Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law have been booked by the Haryana Police in connection with the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula. The case, which has now taken a serious turn after the emergence of a controversial video, is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer.
Aqil Akhtar, 35, a practising advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, on October 16, 2025. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead. Initial reports suggested no foul play, and the police stated that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the viscera and post-mortem analysis.
However, the case took a drastic turn when a 16-minute video, allegedly recorded by Aqil on August 27, surfaced online. In the video, he accused his father of having an illicit affair with his wife and claimed that his mother and sister were part of a conspiracy to either kill him or frame him in false cases. Aqil also alleged that he was being mentally harassed, deprived of his income, and forcibly sent to rehabilitation centres.
Following the video’s circulation, Shamshuddin Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab, lodged a complaint with Panchkula Police, citing Aqil’s claims and seeking a probe into possible foul play. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on October 20, 2025, at the MDC Police Station, Panchkula, under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to police officials, the SIT will examine all aspects of the case, including digital evidence, call records, forensic reports, and statements from family members. The viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory, with results expected within the next few months. Authorities have assured a “fair and evidence-based investigation.”
Mohammad Mustafa, a 1985-batch IPS officer, retired from service in 2021 and later joined the Congress party. His wife, Razia Sultana, served three terms as an MLA from Malerkotla and was a former minister in the Punjab government. Aqil, their son, was a lawyer known for handling high court cases in Chandigarh and was married with two children.
Mustafa has dismissed the allegations, claiming his son suffered from mental instability and had previously uploaded contradictory videos. He termed the allegations “baseless and malicious,” maintaining that the family has been “falsely implicated.”
Police sources confirmed that preliminary findings showed no visible injury marks, but the investigation remains open until the forensic results are received. The SIT will determine whether Aqil’s death was due to natural causes, suicide, overdose, or homicide.
The case has drawn national attention due to the high-profile figures involved and the serious nature of the allegations. As the investigation unfolds, questions remain about the authenticity of the video, the cause of death, and whether any criminal conspiracy was indeed at play.
The Panchkula Police have stated that no one is above the law, and the probe will be guided solely by verified evidence. The SIT’s findings are expected to shed light on one of the most controversial family-linked cases in recent years.
(Eth/MY/NS)
Suggested Reading: