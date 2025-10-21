Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, Wife Booked in Son’s Mysterious Death; SIT Formed to Probe Allegations

On 21 October 2025, in a shocking turn of events, former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife, and ex-minister Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law have been booked by the Haryana Police in connection with the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula. The case, which has now taken a serious turn after the emergence of a controversial video, is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer.

Aqil Akhtar, 35, a practising advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, on October 16, 2025. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead. Initial reports suggested no foul play, and the police stated that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the viscera and post-mortem analysis.

However, the case took a drastic turn when a 16-minute video, allegedly recorded by Aqil on August 27, surfaced online. In the video, he accused his father of having an illicit affair with his wife and claimed that his mother and sister were part of a conspiracy to either kill him or frame him in false cases. Aqil also alleged that he was being mentally harassed, deprived of his income, and forcibly sent to rehabilitation centres.

FIR and Investigation

Following the video’s circulation, Shamshuddin Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla, Punjab, lodged a complaint with Panchkula Police, citing Aqil’s claims and seeking a probe into possible foul play. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on October 20, 2025, at the MDC Police Station, Panchkula, under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police officials, the SIT will examine all aspects of the case, including digital evidence, call records, forensic reports, and statements from family members. The viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory, with results expected within the next few months. Authorities have assured a “fair and evidence-based investigation.”