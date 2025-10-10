Another Case of Getting Trapped in Their Own Fraud — Two Men from Haryana Arrested by Odisha Police for Impersonating Government Officials of a Non-Existent Position

In a shocking fraud in Haryana, two men posed as government officials, duping people into believing they held official authority. They were arrested by the Bhubaneswar Police on October 5, 2025, for committing fraud.

The case came to light when the duo presented the Odisha Police with a detailed list of their demands — including a police escort, protection, and a pilot vehicle — for an event. The truth was uncovered after a thorough background check on the two fraudsters.

The men were identified as Choudhury Rinku Saini (36) from the Karnal district, Haryana, and Maninder Singh (39) from Sonipat, Haryana. Their case — from misleading people by impersonating government officials to their arrest caused by their own actions — is quite unusual.

Saini and Singh were caught in their own web of deceit when they attempted to defraud the Odisha police. They claimed to be representatives of a government body that doesn’t actually exist — the Social Justice and Women Empowerment Commission. This raised suspicion, and the investigation confirmed that the duo had no connection with any statutory government commission.

Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh stated that one of the men posed as the national chairman, while the other acted as his personal assistant. He said, “Saini posed as the national chairman of the non-existent Social Justice and Women Empowerment Commission, while Singh acted as his personal assistant.” In addition to impersonation, both men were arrested on charges of cheating and forgery.